Nigerian professor appointed US director of operation

Busari Akande Asiwaju, a professor of Business Finance, has been appointed director of Africa Operations for the Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership (CIML).

In recognition of his outstanding achievements and noteworthy performance, a Commonwealth of Kentucky in United State of America (USA) elevated the Nigeria-born professor with broad practical knowledge in the fields of Business management, Accounting and Islamic Finance.

He is an indigene of Ilorin, Kwara State.

The Institute, which specialises in training a world class professional body in Management and Leadership Education, Ethics and Professionalism, communicated an illustrious son of Ilorin Emirate through a letter/certificate signed by the registrar/secretary to council of the Institute, Israel Henry, dated March 10, 2021.

Asiwaju, a hotshot academician of international repute, is an alumnus of the Religious Exempt American Trinity University California and an American and Australian Certified Management Accountant. A Canadian Chartered Business Administrator, United Arab Emirates certified Islamic Finance Expert and Founder of the Premier Islamic Institute of Accounting and Finance in West Africa.

The Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership is an American professional body that seeks to develop managerial skills in employers and employees alike, and committed to help managers achieve qualifications that would meet managerial standard all over the world.