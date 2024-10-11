Nigerian police rescue six kidnapped Supersport crew members

Protesters against police brutality in Nigeria

Nigerian police said on Friday they had rescued a media crew that was kidnapped in the southeast while travelling to cover an Africa Cup of Nations match between Nigeria and Libya in Akwa Ibom state.

Nigeria’s southeast is embroiled in violence, which the government blames on a separatist group which campaigns for the secession of a part of southeastern Nigeria where the majority belong to the Igbo ethnic group.

Tochukwu Ikenga, police spokesperson for Anambra state said that the crew, which works for South African broadcaster Supersport, was abducted by armed men on Wednesday when they were travelling through Anambra state, a hotbed of separatist violence.

The media team was travelling from Lagos.

“Joint security forces have successfully rescued six members of the media crew who were abducted while travelling from Lagos to Uyo along Isseke-Orlu Road in Ihiala,” Ikenga said.

Ikenga added that a rescue operation for a seventh crew member was ongoing.

Supersport did not immediately comment on the incident.

Gunmen in the southeast often target security agents and government officials.

Share