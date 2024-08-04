Nigerian police deny Amnesty Int’l report, blames Boko-Haram for protesters deaths

The Nigerian police force has dismissed the reports of rights group, Amnesty International on the number of casualties recorded during the first two days of the protests against bad governance across the country, and the cause of their deaths.

The police say only seven Nigerians were killed during the protests, contrary to Amnesty International’s report of thirteen and attribute their deaths to attacks from Boko-Haram, ISWAP and other “unidentified” culprits, denying reports from the rights groups that security personnel deliberately shot at and killed protesters while trying to contain the demonstrations.

While speaking to the Nigerian press on Saturday, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Police Public Relations Officer, revealed that the 7 deaths were recorded in the Northern part of the country, specifically in Borno, Nasarawa and Kebbi states.

According to him, 34 others were severely injured in Borno state where 4 were killed after a “terrorist attack by suspected Boko Haram and ISWAP elements who infiltrated the crowd of protesters and detonated an improvised explosive device (IED).”

The police report recorded 2 casualties in Nasarawa caused by an “unregistered car that ran into the protesters,” and another in the Yauri LGA of Kebbi State “where a group of individuals mobilised to loot a shop.” “In the process, a local vigilante man shot and killed one of the looters,” Adejobi reported, stating that the Commissioner of Police in charge of Kebbi state is currently investigating the incident.

“There were no other recorded fatalities during the protests apart from those mentioned above,” the police said.

The planned protests from agitated Nigerians enters its fourth day after three days of demonstrations against poor living conditions all across the country, with Nigerians calling for better reforms to ease the cost of living, including food and basic amenities due to high inflation and an initial removal of fuel subsidy by the Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the country’s president, upon assumption of office.

Tinubu is set to speak to the nation in the early hours of the fourth day to address these lingering issues.