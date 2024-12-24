Nigerian military vows to defend democracy, end insurgency

Christopher Musa, chief of defence staff (CDS)

The Nigerian military has restated its commitment to defending democracy in Nigeria and across the West African sub-region while pledging to bring an end to terrorism and insurgency still plaguing the country.

Christopher Musa, the chief of defence staff (CDS), made this declaration in Abuja during the investiture of 35 newly promoted major generals of the Nigerian Army.

Musa emphasised the military’s pivotal role in safeguarding Nigeria’s democratic governance, describing it as a non-negotiable duty.

“Nigeria is looking up to us. We must do everything to defend democracy in Nigeria and across the sub-region. It is a duty and a task for all of us to perform,” he said.

He further called for a collective effort to tackle the country’s long-standing security challenges, including insurgency, terrorism, and banditry.

“We have been dealing with these threats for over 16 years, and I think it is high time we dealt with them finally. I want to call on all of us to make 2025 a defining year for the armed forces of Nigeria,” he added.

Musa urged the newly promoted officers to uphold their responsibility to the nation. “Having reached the peak of your careers, always remember that the Nigerian Army and the armed forces will continue to rely on your leadership and expertise to safeguard our country and its people,” he advised.

Olufemi Oluyede, the chief of army staff (COAS), also addressed the newly promoted major generals, reminding them of the weight of their new responsibilities.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. Always keep your status in mind to avoid embarrassing the military establishment and to justify the confidence placed in you,” he said.

In his welcome address, Jimmy Akpor, the chief of administration (Army), highlighted the significance of the promotions, noting that the annual exercise was designed to reward excellence and dedication.

He emphasised that the annual promotion cycle was a testament to the military’s dedication to excellence and capacity building.

Share