Nigerian military says 1,119 terrorists surrender in Northeast

The Defence Headquarters of the Nigerian military on Thursday said 1,199 more Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and their family members have surrendered to Nigerian troops at different locations in the North East.

Benard Onyeuko (Brigiader General), Acting Director, Defence Media Operations. DMO disclosed this in Abuja while giving updates on the activities of troops in the last two weeks. He said the continued surrender is a result of sustained onslaught by troops of Operation Hadin kai which also led to the elimination of 38 terrorists including the ISWAP’s new leader, Bako within the period.

Onyeuko also informed that a total of 11 criminal elements including terrorists’ informants and their logistics suppliers were arrested in the course of these operations, and a total of 29 assorted weapons, 166 rounds of assorted ammunition, among other items were recovered.

The Acting Director further informed that a total of 71 bandits were killed in the Northwest and North Central region. According to him, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji dominated the operations theatre with aggressive fighting patrols and other kinetic operations with the support of intensive air operations and recorded significant achievements.

“A total of 15 kidnapped civilians were rescued; 9 armed bandits neutralised; 11 AK 47 rifles, 43 rounds of ammunition and 86 livestock were recovered as well as 34 armed bandits and other criminal elements were arrested within the period.

“At Chikun LGA, Damba and Kange Kadi villages in Kaduna State, the operations dealt heavy blows on the criminal elements as they suffered heavy casualties from troops’ superior firepower. No fewer than 12 armed bandits were neutralized, 11 AK-47 rifles, 64 rounds of ammunition, 24 livestock among other items were recovered in the course of these operations,” he said.

“Additionally, Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships neutralized no fewer than 50 armed bandits at Saulawa – Farin Ruwa axis in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State. This feat was achieved on the heels of credible intelligence which revealed armed bandits laying ambush against advancing ground troops in the location,” he added.

The director also disclosed that troops of Operation Delta Safe discovered and immobilised a total of 27 illegal refining sites, 57 ovens, 17 cooking pots/boilers, 2 cooling systems, 37 reservoirs, 9 large dugout pits and 27 storage tanks, drums and sacks laden with illegally refined oil products within the period.

“Additionally, 9 criminal elements were arrested and one Dane gun, among other items, were recovered in the course of the operations in the Zone. Consequently, a total of 788,500 litres of illegally refined AGO and 229,000 litres of stolen crude oil were recovered in the course of the operations.

“Furthermore, troops neutralized 3 armed robbers and rescued 2 civilians kidnapped by the hoodlums; while 5 criminals associated with pipeline vandalism, piracy, illegal oil bunkering and armed robbery were arrested within the period,” he said.

The Acting Director, therefore, assured that the Nigerian military will not relent nor rest on its oars in the fight against all forms of criminalities in the country.