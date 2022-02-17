Nigerian government move to tackle right-of-way issues delaying power projects

The Federal Government has attributed the delay in execution of power projects across the country to right-of-way related issues.

Speaking during a meeting with leadership of Eko Electricity Distribution Company in Abuja, the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu said that the federal government is working with state governors to address the identified problems occasioned by right-of-way for timely completion of power projects.

According to him, the government is planning to engage the governors through their forum, to address the problem for timely completion of power projects.

“The government is taking inventory of all the right-of-way challenges nationwide to order to engage state governors,” he said.

While commending Eko Electricity Distribution company for being the best electricity distribution company in terms of financial performance, Abubakar urged other electricity distribution companies to follow the example of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, noting that the disco could do more in the area of customer care and confidence.

Abubakar said, “Nigerian government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is doing its best in providing the enabling environment for all segments of the electricity value chain to perform at optimum level.”

On power theft, he informed the meeting that currently there are over 100 ongoing projects by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) that will help in addressing power theft and to ensure grid stability.

In his remark, the Chairman , Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Dere Otubu solicited the support of the Minister for increased power capacity for Eko Electricity Distribution Company.

He further stressed on the need for government’s intervention to end power theft, while reinstating the company’s commitment and willingness to offer better services to its customers.

Speaking further, Otubu hinted on the willingness of the company to partner with the federal government for rural electrification.