Nigerian embassy in Niger not burnt, says envoy

The viral claim that the Nigerian embassy in the Niger Republic was set on fire by irate demonstrators in Niamey, Niger, has been refuted by the embassy there.

This was revealed in a statement from the Nigerian Ambassador to Niger Republic, signed by Liti Auwalu.

The statement added that despite the demonstrators’ attempts to enter the embassy, the situation was controlled by the Nigerien military and police, and that the mission is well-guarded.

“It has been brought to our notice that fake videos showing the torching of the Chancery Building in Niamey by protesters is circulating on various social media platforms.” The statement read.

“The Embassy wishes to inform the general public that even though protesters tried to gain access to the Embassy on July 30, 2023, the Nigerien Military and Police Authorities promptly curtailed the situation.

“At the moment, the Embassy is well guarded by the Nigerien Military and other Security Authorities.

“We reiterate that the videos are fake and as such the general public is enjoined to disregard such videos.”