Military reveals conspiracies to overthrow Tinubu

There are conspiracies from various sources to encourage personnel of the Nigerian armed forces to overthrow the current democratic government, which is presided over by President Bola Tinubu, a report citing the Military high command has revealed.

However, the command asserted that the attempt will fail and that the military is content and thrives under democracy, so, it won’t take part in any plot to undermine Nigeria’s hard-won democracy.

Tukur Gusau, a brigadier-general and the director of defence information, called the development “unpatriotic and wicked” in an early morning message sent to Daily Trust on Saturday.

He said that the military will continue to carry out its constitutional obligations rather than attempting to overthrow the current democratic government. He said that the Nigerian armed forces would not engage in any coup.

Gusau’s response according to the Newspaper, came after some Nigerians demanded that the military takes over as the nation’s leader because they think democratic governments have failed.

But, the senior military commander emphasised in his statement that the Nigerian armed forces, led by Gen. Christopher Musa, the chief of defence staff, would not engage in any type of insubordination for whatever reason.

“The reports calling on the military to interfere in our democracy is highly unpatriotic, wicked, and an attempt to distract the armed forces of nigeria from performing its constitutional responsibilities,” the senior military man said.

Gusau denied allegations that the Nigerian military did not properly care for its soldiers, stressing that it would not permit any one person or group of people to incite military officers against the current administration.

Gusau said, “the defence headquarters frowns at a report being circulated online about welfare issues in the armed forces of nigeria. We wish to state unequivocally that the military is happy and better under democracy and will not get involved in any act to sabotage the hard-earned democracy in our country.

“While the leadership of the afn gives priority to welfare of its personnel however, we detest any attempt by any individual or group to instigate the law-abiding armed forces of nigeria to embark on any unconstitutional change of government in our country.

“The armed forces under the leadership of the Chief of Defence staff, General CG Musa is determined to ensure complete subordination of the armed forces to constitutional authority under his excellency, president bola ahmed tinubu and will not be distracted from its roles that are well defined in the 1999 constitution (as amended).”