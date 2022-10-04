Nigerian elected executive committee member Geneva-based International Publishers Association

A former chairman of Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Uchenna Cyril Anioke has been elected member of the Executive Committee of the International Publishers Association (IPA) based in Geneva, Switzerland.

Anioke, by this election, is expected, not only to participate, but to lead Nigerian Publishers’ delegation to the forthcoming biennial International Publishers Congress coming up in November, 2022 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Reacting to the development, Anioke said that his election was a call to service and that it shows that all is well with his state, his country and indeed his continent, Africa.

“I will devote the next three years showcasing Nigerian and African publishing potentials by paying utmost attention to freedom to publish,” he said.

The outcome of the online election that spanned two weeks of voting (9th -23rd September 2022) was made public in the press release dated 29th September 2022 by James Taylor, the Director, Communications & Freedom to publish, of the International Publishers Association (IPA).

Read also: The case for consolidation in the Nigerian media industry

Arising from the meeting of the general assembly of the IPA, Karine PANSA (Brazil) was confirmed the president-elect while Gvantsa Jobava (Georgia) became IPA Vice-President elect.

According to the release, IPA elected one new full member and three new provisional members.

The International Publishers Association, which was established in 1896, in Paris, France, is the world’s largest federation of national, regional and specialist Publishers’ Associations, comprising 89 organisations from 73 countries.

The International Publishers Association promotes and defends copyright as well as freedom to publish, which is a fundamental aspect of the human right to freedom of expression.

IPA stands also for the promotion of literacy and reading.