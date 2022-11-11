Nigerian Data Protection Bureau promotes Bill on data privacy, protection

The Nigeria data protection bureau, in an effort to ensure data privacy and foster the safe conduct of transactions involving the exchange of data, has put in place a ‘Bill on data privacy and protection.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, Vincent Olatunji, national commissioner of the Bureau noted that the advent of automated data processing, which has a significant impact on individuals, has made data protection imperative.

He explained that for Nigerian businesses to be competitive in the modern global economy, they must be embedded in a resilient and safe data processing ecosystem.

According to him, “The importance of strong legislation cannot be gainsaid if we are to secure the rights and fundamental freedoms of our citizens and foreign residents in Nigeria.

“For instance, in the health and gaming sectors, we are working on sectorial guidelines. Approximately 90 percent of our population may have various degrees of sensitive personal data being processed in the health sector. Over 60 million youths are sharing personal data in the gaming industry.”

Speaking further, the Commissioner explained that the Bureau was established with the mandate to regulation of the processing of personal data to guarantee the rights, privacy and freedom of Nigerians in the global digital economy; investigate data privacy breaches; enforcement of data subject rights among others.

Read also: Delta spends N1.5bn monthly on pensions

“This sector is central to the resilience of Nigeria data governance ecosystem. As of this moment, we have engaged with over 50 establishments at the highest level and we are cheered by the progress being recorded in this regard.

“As we await the legislative processes to move forward in due course, we are also carrying out compliance initiatives. For instance, we are initiating the National Data Protection Adequacy Programme (NaDPAP).

“Adequate data protection goes beyond a display of privacy policy and filing of compliance audit returns with the Bureau. It consists in the implementation of technical and organizational measures that ultimately safeguard the rights and freedoms of data subjects,” he said.

He also disclosed the Bureau effort to ensure prompt action in some cases involving shadowy data controllers, stating that working with the police investigation unit, the Bureau is currently carrying out investigations of alleged violations in the telecom, banking and gaming sectors.

“We are currently working with the Police Investigation Unit at the Bureau to ensure prompt action in some cases involving shadowy data controllers. As much as we rely on non-criminal processes in redressing breaches of data privacy and protection, it will be sorely wrong for any data controller or data processor to test the resolve of government in bringing wilful violators to justice,’ he added.