Nigerian cinema industry records feat as ‘Wakanda Forever’ hits N1 billion

FilmOne, Nigeria’s foremost distributor of blockbuster films, has announced that “Wakanda Forever” has become the first film to reach N1 billion at the box office since its release in November 2022.

This achievement, according to a statement, is a major milestone for the Nigerian cinema industry, which has faced unprecedented challenges in recent years due to the global pandemic. Despite these challenges, the industry has shown incredible resilience and strength, bouncing back with record-breaking success.

“We are thrilled with the amazing response to ‘Wakanda Forever’ at the box office,” said Moses Babatope and Kene Okwuosa, co-founders of FilmHouse Cinemas in the statement. “This film has captured the hearts of audiences across Nigeria, and we are proud to have played a role in its success. The record-breaking success of ‘Wakanda Forever’ shows that the cinema industry in Nigeria is not only alive and well but thriving.”

Read also: Food season promotes healthy living, reduces salt consumption – Experts

“Wakanda Forever,” distributed in Nigeria by FilmOne Entertainment, has received widespread acclaim for its engaging plot, stunning visual effects, and talented cast. The film’s Nigeria premiere on November 4th, featuring the participation of its all-star cast, also contributed to its impressive success.

In addition to “Wakanda Forever,” a number of other Nigerian blockbusters, including Funke Akindele’s “Battle on Buka Street” and Toyin Abraham’s “Ijakumo: Born Again Stripper,” have also performed exceptionally well at the box office. This demonstrates the continued enthusiasm of Nigerians for both homegrown and Hollywood films.

The success of the Nigerian cinema industry not only brings entertainment to audiences, but it also has a significant impact on youth employment and the economy. Cinemas provide job opportunities for young people and contribute to the overall growth and development of the country. As we look ahead to the future, we are excited to see what the next year will bring and to continue supporting the growth and prosperity of Nigerian cinema.