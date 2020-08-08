Nigerian Breweries pledge support for journalists in Nigeria, says Morgan

The management of Nigerian Breweries Plc, the foremost beverage firm in Nigeria, has praised journalists in the country for playing their role of informing, educating and entertaining the public, especially at this period of Coronavirus pandemic.

Sade Morgan, corporate affairs director, NB Plc, made the commendation in Aba, Abia State, Friday, during the presentation of COVID-19 palliatives to members of the Aba Federated Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Represented by Chukwuemeka Aniukwu, corporate affairs manager, South, NB Plc, Morgan expressed the willingness of the beverage firm, to support and encourage Nigerian journalists to continue to do reports that would bring about development in Nigeria.

“The role of informing, educating, and entertaining the public, is crucial to the development of any country, especially that of our beloved country, Nigeria.

“So please keep up the good works that you are doing; and always know that as a company, the Nigerian Breweries identify with you.

“Many of the success we recorded was, as a result of the partnership we enjoyed with the media, in all the things that we do.

“Whether it is brand-led, like our Maltina Teacher of the Year, which is ongoing or Maltina Dance All or any other engagement we have, has been in partnership with you.

“So, please continue telling those stories that will drive Nigeria towards development and rest assured that as a company, we are your partners”, she stated.

Morgan noted that the firm visited journalists in Aba, to give them palliatives, which it has been sharing to governments, communities, and organisations, since the outbreak of COVID-19.

She explained that Nigerian Breweries, as one of Nigeria’s leading companies and best and biggest brewer, has always strived to identify with Nigerians, in line with its corporate philosophy of “Winning With Nigerians”.

According to her, COVID-19 threw up an opportunity for the company to implement its corporate philosophy and has so far committed over N600 million, to assuaging the economic challenges of Nigerians, since the pandemic.

“What we are doing today is a presentation in our own little way to journalists, the NUJ chapter here in Aba, by way of identifying with you and saying that you are front liners in your own rights.

“Whether it is through Newspapers, Radio, Television, or social media, that we are getting COVID-19 updates, they come from you; so you are endangering your lives.

“When the lockdown was very much in force, you were allowed to go and get the news. That is the front liner job.

“So this is our way of saying thank you. Our way of saying we know what you do and we encourage you to continue doing it”, she stated.

Eric Ugbor, the chairman, Aba Federated Chapel of NUJ, expressed happiness for the recognition accorded the Chapel, by the management of NB Plc.

He thanked the firm for being the first corporate organisation in Abia, to identify with journalists in the area at this period of COVID-19 pandemic and promised that the Chapel will continue to partner with the firm to project its programmes to the world.

The company handed over to Ugbor, 10 bags of 10 kg rice, 5 cartons of Indomie noodles, 40 cases of Malt and Fayrouz drinks, 1 carton each of 4 liters, 500 ml, and 100 ml sanitizers, for distribution to members.