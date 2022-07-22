Nigerian Asisat Oshoala wins 5th CAF women’s player

Nigerian Super Falcon striker, Asisat Oshoala has won the 2022 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Player of the Year ahead of Ajara Nichout of Cameroon and Grace Chanda of Zambia on Thursday, July 21 in Rabat, Morocco.

The 2022 CAF Women’s Player of the Year is Oshoala’s 5th award being adjudged the best African female footballer in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019 respectively.

Oshoala with the latest crown is one award better than Perpetua Nkwocha who starred for the Super Falcons from 1999 to 2015 and won the CAF best female footballer four times (2004, 2005, 2010, 2011).

The 27-year-old Barcelona’s lethal striker was announced the winner of the gong in the gala held in Morocco and with this feat, Oshoala became the first player in the history of the award to win it five times.

Not surprisingly, the 2021-22 campaign can be said to be Oshoala best yet as she played a pivotal role in her Spanish side’s treble charge; the Spanish Women’s Super Cup, Copa de la Reina, and the Primera Division.

Two Nigerians, Oshoala and Nkwocha have won the award a record nine times, with Nkwocha winning it four times, and Oshoala five times. The award was given out for the first time in 2001.

Ghanaian Evelyn Badu was crowned the CAF inter-club best female footballer beating off competition from Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Andile Dlamini and South Africa defender Bambanani Mbanie for the coveted crown.

Badu won the award following her brilliant display in the inaugural edition of CAF Women’s Champions League. She also starred in Hasaacas Ladies’ sensational sweep of domestic titles as well as winning the WAFU Zone B championship.

The 19-year-old played a pivotal role as Hasaacas Ladies won all domestic titles before going on to conquer West Africa at the WAFU tournament.

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane was adjudged the best male footballer in Africa for 2022. Senegal forward clinched the CAF African Player of the year award for the second time.

Mane was chosen ahead of teammates Mo Salah of Liverpool and Egypt, compatriot Edouard Mendy of Chelsea FC, and Senegalese national goalkeeper