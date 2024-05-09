Nigerian Army says Delta lags behind in recruitment quota

…as Oborevwori lauds Tinubu for withdrawal of troops from Okuama

Wilto Nzidee, a Brigadier-General from the Army Headquarters in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, has said that Delta State is seriously lagging behind in filling up its recruitment quota in the Nigerian Army.

BusinessDay learnt that Delta State was allocated 200 slots in the ongoing 87th Regular Recruitment intake for non-tradesmen and tradesmen as well as women into the Nigerian Army.

Nzidee noted that only four persons had so far registered since the online registration began on May 4.

Nzidee, the Team Lead, South-South Recruitment Exercise, made the statement when his team visited Kingsley Emu, the Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), in his office, Asaba, Delta State Capital.

He said that the State was seriously lagging behind in the exercise when compared to other States that already had more than a hundred applicants for the recruitment.

Nzidee stated that the Nigeria Army provided equal opportunities for all States and emphasized that there was an equal quota for each State.

He said that States that were unable to fill their quota were the greatest losers as applicants from other States would be used to fill the spaces that other States could not fill up which would be a disadvantage to such States in the long run.

He conveyed the appeal of Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) to the State Government to do its best in sensitizing its teeming youthful population, assuring Nigerians that the Military provides paid and pensionable employment along with free medical care and educational opportunities for its members.

BusinessDay reports that the online application, which began on the 4th of this month would end on the 7th of next month.

Responding, Kingsley Emu, the Secretary to the Delta State Government, called on youths in the State to enrol for the 87th Regular Recruitment intake.

The SSG frowned on the inability of the State to fill up its given quota in the Army, and therefore encouraged youths in the State to pursue a career in the Army.

He called on local government chairmen and traditional rulers to create unique ways to speed up sensitization through radio jingles, community newspapers, and other mediums of communication to publicize the recruitment exercise to youths in their various LGAs.

Meanwhile, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has lauded President Bola Tinubu and the Military for the withdrawal of troops from the troubled Okuama Community in Ughelli South local government area.

Addressing the Press at a media briefing, Governor Oborevwori expressed his appreciation for the collaborative efforts that led to the decision, stating that the withdrawal of troopshad paved the way for the safe return of the residents of Okuama to their homes. This move marks a crucial step towards the reintegration and rebuilding of the community after a period of unrest.

Governor Oborevwori highlighted the successful discussions and cooperation between the State Government and the Military Leadership, culminating in the agreement for the Nigerian Army to withdraw its officers and men from Okuama.

He noted that his direct engagement with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, on Monday, 6th of May swiftly led to the withdrawal taken place by the 8th of May, 2024.