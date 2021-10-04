Nigerian army plans 3 new security exercises to herald end-of-year

Nigeria’s chief of army staff Faruk Yahaya (Lt.-Gen.) is to inaugurate three new security exercises, director, army public relations, Onyema Nwachukwu (Brig.-Gen.) disclosed on Sunday in Abuja.

The exercises to be carried out nationwide are: “Golden Dawn’’, “Enduring Peace’’ and “Still Water’’.

The move by the army is to check all forms of criminality and allow for free movement of persons as the yuletide and end-of-year activities approach.

Nwachukwu stated that the Yahaya would symbolically launch all the exercises on Monday, October 4 at Ovie-Emene, Enugu-East local government area of Enugu State, venue of “Exercise Golden Dawn’’.

He added that the exercises were field training exercises (FTEs) routinely conducted yearly by the army.

“The FTEs will equally provide a platform to sharpen the skills of participating troops on the conduct of internal security operations.

“The exercises will run concurrently at 2, 6, 81 and 82 Divisions Areas of Responsibilities (AOR) in the south-west, south-south and south-east regions, respectively.

Read also: Plateau attacks: Army liaising with agencies to improve situation – COAS

“They will also be conducted at headquarters command army records, 401 Special Forces Brigade and Guards Brigade Areas of Responsibilities (AOR) in the north-central states of Kogi, Benue and the FCT, respectively,’’ he stated.

Nwachukwu said troops would be taken through operational rigours to effectively respond to security challenges, ranging from kidnapping, banditry, thuggery and brigandage.

Others are armed robbery, cultism, communal crises, violent secessionist agitations, farmers-herders clashes, insurgency, and other sundry crimes.

He added that the exercises would be complemented by the robust civilian-military relations activities in identified communities in the envisaged AORs.

According to him, “this intervention calls for critical stakeholders to support the Nigerian army and other security agencies.

“This is to help in stemming the tide of crimes and criminality across the areas, particularly as the Yuletide approaches.

“Consequently, members of the general public are please enjoined not to panic on sighting the movement of troops and equipment.

“They are also urged to please continue to support the army and other security agencies with credible information on the activities of criminals in their vicinities.

“Nigerians are please, encouraged to take ownership of the exercises for a seamless celebration during the Yuletide,’’ he appealed.