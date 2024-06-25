Nigerian Army nabs gunrunners, recovers arms in Plateau, Kaduna

Troops of 3 Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) of the Nigerian Army have made significant breakthroughs in the fight against criminality in Plateau and Kaduna States.

The Nigerian Army, in a series of intelligence-driven operations, was said to have arrested notorious gunrunners, bandits, and arms couriers. The operations, which took place within the last one week resulted in the recovery of arms and ammunition.

Read also: Nigerian Army rescue hostages, root out terrorists in Gwoza ambush

Speaking through a statement signed by Samson Nantip Zhakom, an Army Major and Spokesperson, Operation SAFE HAVEN, made available to Journalists in Jos, the Army said “on June 21, troops conducted an operation in Pandam forest, Qua’anpan Local Government Area, Plateau State, where they recovered 3 AK-47 rifles, 5 AK-47 magazines, and 75 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.”

The statement added that in a combined operation with another Security Agency, troops arrested a gunrunner along Riyom-Abuja Road, Riyom Local Government Area, Plateau State.

It noted that the suspect was caught while transporting 35 AK-47 magazines to another gunrunner in Kano State. The arrest led to the capture of the major arms supplier in Manchok, Kaura Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

The Nigerian Army also stated that troops recovered 35 AK-47 magazines, 60 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, 3 Bajaj motorcycles, 3 mobile phones, and local charms.

“Additionally, in a combined operation with a sister security agency on 21 June 2024, troops tracked and arrested a notorious gunrunner along Riyom-Abuja Road in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State. The suspect was arrested while on his way to supply 35 AK-47 magazines to another gunrunner who, unknown to the first gunrunner, had earlier been tracked and arrested in Kano State on 20 June 2024.

Read also: Nigerian Army unveils new aircraft to boost operational effectiveness

“Further information obtained from the arrested suspect led to the immediate arrest of the major arms supplier at Manchok in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna, while making efforts to receive the 35 AK-47 magazines from the first gunrunner for onward delivery to bandits in Zamfara State. Troops proceeded for search operation in the home of the major gunrunner and recovered the 35 AK-47 magazines, 60 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special), 3 Bajaj motorcycles, 3 mobile phones and items suspected to be local charms”, the statement partly read.