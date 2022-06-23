Nigerian Army intercepts ammunition in C’ River

Operatives of the Nigerian Army from 13 Brigade – 82 Division, have intercepted a Toyota Camry car with registration number JAL 492 AA, conveying assorted ammunition in Utanga village in Cross River State.

The car was said to be heading to the Obudu Mountains.

Troops deployed at Forward Operating Base Amana attempted to stop the vehicle at their checkpoint but the driver evaded the checking and zoomed off. The driver’s recalcitrance compelled the troops to open fire on the tyres of the vehicle, thereby immobilising it.

According to Onyema Nwachuku, a brigadier-general and director, Army Public Relations, in a statement, Wednesday, a search conducted on the car revealed it was conveying 72 improvised explosive device chargers, 121 dynamite liquid, 200 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO), and 82 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition. Other items recovered from the vehicle were military uniforms and kits.

“Members of the public are please urged to continue to support our troops with credible information that will lead to stemming the tide of insecurity across the country,” the army said in the statement.