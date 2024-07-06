Nigerian Army acquires 2 helicopters, battles bandits, Boko Haram, others

The Nigerian Army has acquired two helicopters and numerous battle enablers to enhance its operational effectiveness.

This was revealed by Toareed Lagbaja, a Lieutenant General and the Chief of Army Staff, at the grand finale of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2024.

The event, which marks the 161st anniversary of the Nigerian Army, was held in Jos, Plateau State.

Lagbaja highlighted the Army’s achievements in containing banditry in the North-West and Boko Haram terrorism in the North-East.

He also mentioned the Army’s successes in curbing farmers-herders conflict in the North-Central and gaining the upper hand against criminal groups in the South East, South West, and South-South.

“The Nigerian Army has matured as a highly professional and potent force, aligned with the directive of the Commander-in-Chief to decisively deal with security challenges”.

The Chief of Army Staff emphasized the importance of a whole-of-society approach to security and the need for collaboration between the government, people, and military.

He noted that the Army has expanded and deepened its training activities and has launched the Affordable Housing for All scheme to provide subsidized housing for troops.

The Lieutenant General expressed appreciation for the support of the President, National Assembly, Defence Headquarters, sister services, and security agencies.

He reiterated the Army’s loyalty and commitment to defending the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The event featured a parade and display of armament and equipment, exhibitions on the historical transformation of the Nigerian Army, and research and development efforts.

The event also marked a milestone in the Nigerian Army’s history, highlighting its transformation and commitment to defending the nation.