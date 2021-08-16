Nigerian ambassador seeks better relations with Angola

Nigeria is set for a more fruitful bilateral relations with the Republic of Angola, BusinesDay has reliably gathered.

The Nigerian Ambassador to Angola, Monique Ekpong, a professor, has promised a more fruitful bilateral relation with the Republic of Angola.

Ekpong stated this at a recent meeting with the Angolan President, His Excellency, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, where she presented her accreditation at the Presidential Villa in Luanda.

As Nigeria is the largest oil producing country in sub-Saharan Africa, she is closely followed by Angola as the second largest oil producing country in sub-Saharan Africa and an OPEC member with output of approximately 1.37 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) and an estimated 17,904.5 million cubic feet of natural gas production.

Ekpong therefore, emphasised on the importance of cooperation and understanding between both countries.

Ekpong was received with a full guard of honour by President Gonçalves Lourenço for the occasion of presentation of letters of credence.

Letter of Credence is a formal diplomatic letter that appoints a diplomat as ambassador to another sovereign state. The letter is addressed from President to another, asking them to give credence to whatever the ambassador may say on their country’s behalf. The letter is usually presented personally by the ambassador, to the receiving President in a formal ceremony, marking the beginning of the ambassadorship.

In her remarks at the occasion, the academician and Nigerian diplomat thanked the Angolan President for audience despite his tight schedule and COVID-19 restrictions. She requested stronger ties to foster commerce and cultural exchange between both countries. She established the need to restore direct flights between Nigeria and Angola, instead of flying through Ethiopia.

Furthermore, in a bid to boost trade and tourism, Prof. Monique appealed for quicker documentation for Nigerians in Angola, as well as better treatment of Nigerian residents.

The meeting was adjudged as productive, as President Lourenço granted all requests of Ambassador Ekpong. He promised to restore direct flights immediately, promising a better relationship between Nigeria and Angola.