Nigerian Air Force jet declared missing in Borno

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha-Jet involved in air operations against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Borno State, Northeast Nigeria, has lost contact with radar, the Air Force said Thursday morning.

This is coming five weeks after a Nigerian Air Force NAF20, B350 aircraft, which departed Abuja at 10:33UTC with seven persons on board crashed.

Edward Gabkwet, NAF director of Public Relations and Information, said in a statement that the loss of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 pm on 31 March, 2021.

He said it was yet not clear whether the aircraft developed technical issues and crashed or was shot down by the terrorists, but pledged open communication on the status of the aircraft and its crew.

“A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha-Jet has lost contact with radar in Borno State, while on interdiction mission in support of ground troops. The mission was part of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North East. The loss of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 pm on 31 March, 2021,” Gabkwet said.

“Details of the whereabout of the aircraft or likely cause of contact loss are still sketchy but will be relayed to the general public as soon as they become clear. Meanwhile, search and rescue efforts are ongoing,” he said.