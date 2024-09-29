Nigeria@64: Tinubu’s govt saves N5.4trn from subsidy removal in 2024 – Abiodun

…Otu tasks Nigerians on nation building despite challenges

…There is hope for prosperity, peace, unity – Oborevwori

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has said that the subsidy on fuel, if not curbed by President Bola Tinubu, would have gulped a whopping N5.4 trillion by the end of 2024.

Governor Abiodun noted that it would have been disastrous for Nigeria to pay such huge amount on subsidy on fuel as against N6.7 trillion budgeted by Federal Government on infrastructure for the same fiscal year.

The governor, who stated this during the Special Church Service commemorating the 64th National Day celebration held at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Ake in Abeokuta, said the savings were available for the development of infrastructures across the Country

“The Federal Government, under the amiable leadership of our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wasted no time in embarking on some very bold and audacious initiatives aimed at repositioning our economy and saving us from bankruptcy. We must persevere.

Read also: Independence Day: Tinubu’s reforms push Nigerians to street again over hardship

“Mr. President removed the subsidy, which, if not curbed, would have cost us N5.4 trillion by the end of 2024. We have been busy subsidizing our neighbours; these are funds that can be invested in improving our infrastructure and other social services.

“Our budget this year for infrastructure was N6.7 trillion, meanwhile, the subsidy would have consumed N5.4 trillion, if not curbed or checked,” Abiodun said.

Wwhile calling on Nigerians to engage the Government constructively and not join those fanning the flames of discord, Governor Abiodun said that the planned protests would not achieve anything other than looting and vandalism of public properties.

Bassey Otu, Cross River State Governor, urged Cross Riverians and Nigerians as a whole to remain resolute in their belief in Nigeria’s prosperous future, saying “the ship of Cross River is sailing in the right direction as both Tinapa and Obudu Cattle Ranch were being revamped to restore the State’s tourism status and improve the living standards of the citizens.

Speaking at Duke Town Presbyterian Church where the Christian Thanksgiving Service organized to mark the 64th Independence of Nigeria, the governor, who was represented at the event by the deputy governor, Peter Odey, emphasized that Cross River is on the right trajectory in terms of development and economic growth.

While commending Service commanders in the State for their remarkable contributions in handling security challenges inherited by the current administration, the governor announced that Cross River State would be launching an new security operation code-named ‘Operation Okpor’ to replace ‘Operation Akpakwu’ in the coming days.

Speaking further, Odey noted that there was verifiable evidence that the State had made significant progress in the areas of agriculture, healthcare, transportation and other other critical sectors since the inception of his administration, just as he prayed for a greater future for the people of Cross River State and sought the continued collaboration of security agencies, the clergy and residents of the State.

Meanwhile, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State requested Nigerians to remain hopeful and united, saying he saw a new phase of prosperity, peace, unity and progress that would soon envelop the country.

He said the citizens should remain optimistic and not be overwhelmed by the present economic challenges bedeviling the nation

The governor spoke at an inter-denominational thanksgiving service held at the Cathedral Church of St. Peters, Asaba, to mark the Country’s 64th Independence Anniversary.

Read also: Nigeria@64: Parliamentary system not solution to nation woes, independent institutions crucial

Governor Oborevwori, who raised the hope as he paid tributes to the founding fathers of the Country, however frowned at the prevailing hunger and despair in the land because of the high cost of living caused by inflation.

He said, “There are not enough words to describe the pain and suffering many people are going through because of the ongoing fiscal and economic reforms. However, I want to say that these, too, shall come to pass. Every problem has an expiry date and this will not be an exception.

“So, I urge Deltans and residents in the state to refuse to give up. Tough times never last but tough people do. The situation we are in calls for creativity, innovation, determination, patience, and resilience on the part of everybody – the leaders and the governed.

These are the qualities we need to stay afloat in a turbulent economy, and overcome the challenges facing us. We should never stop praying for Nigeria, no matter the situation, because God’s will is for us to pray and we must also match our prayers with the right confession. We can pray right but if we speak wrongly, we nullify our prayers.

“We should, therefore, stop speaking negatively about our country. We should use our mouths to pray for the peace, unity and development of our country. Decision determines destiny. Once we make up our minds to speak positively about our country, we will be surprised by the results.”