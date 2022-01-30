Nigeria youth SDGs provides digital skills training to 90 people in three states

With the support of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Nigeria Youth SDGs Network, a coalition of youth-led civil society organisations with members across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, has provided digital skills training to 90 youths in Adamawa, Benue, and the Lagos States.

Ninety young people whose livelihoods and employments were affected by COVID-19 were trained on employability skills, digital marketing, graphics design, and website development to improve their decent work prospects.

This was made possible with support from three partner organisations.

Participants came from a wide range of backgrounds including secondary school leavers, undergraduates, people living in rural communities, people with disabilities, people living below the poverty line, long-term unemployed, and others.

Skill for Employment(SFE) believes that the programme is truly inclusive as they offer a learning stipend to support participants with transportation and lunch to ensure their commitment.

SFE aims to support the decent work aspirations of young people especially those whose livelihoods were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programme provides a stipend for participants to support for lunch, transportation, and internet data during the programme.

The past two years have seen a rise in unemployment because of the COVID-19 pandemic with young people being affected the most.

The lockdown has brought about delays in education and livelihood losses. For many youth the transition to virtual learning and remote work has been difficult.

The Skill for Employment journey is to support young people to be prepared for technology-based jobs with employability skills training.

“Young people need to be empowered with skills they require to thrive in today’s technology-driven workforce” Joshua Alade, NGYouthSDGs executive director.

“We are excited at the opportunity to support young people with the skills they need and help them contribute to their economies and societies despite COVID19,” Alade said.

Over 450 young people across three states applied to be part of the first cohort of the Skill for Employment programme with 90 people selected.

The programme, which highlights the need to build on existing framework, was supported by three technology hubs, Today for Tomorrow Foundation in Adamawa, SkillsPlug Africa in Benue and Mind the Gap Initiative in Lagos.

The programme was supported by the Nigeria Youth SDGs champions in the states.