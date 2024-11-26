Nigeria would’ve been better under Peter Obi, says Abaribe, accuses Tinubu of nepotism

Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senate minority leader

Enyinnaya Abaribe, a senator representing Abia South in the Senate, has asserted that Nigeria would have been in a better position if Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s candidate, had won the 2023 presidential election.

Abaribe made the remarks on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The senator criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration for alleged nepotism, claiming it would have been absent under Obi’s leadership.

“If Peter Obi had won, you probably would have seen a better Nigeria than what we are seeing today,” Abaribe said. “Number one, he would not be as nepotistic as this government, he won’t. It’s not in him. That is just who we are; we feel for the other people.”

Abaribe took issue with Tinubu’s appointment of four ministers from Ogun State, describing it as an example of nepotism. He argued that such practices undermine national unity and inclusiveness.

The senator also urged the South-East to take charge of its own development rather than waiting for fairness from federal leadership.

On Simon Ekpa and Nnamdi Kanu

Abaribe welcomed the arrest of Simon Ekpa, a self-acclaimed Prime Minister of Biafra in exile, calling it a step in the right direction.

He also advocated the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), arguing that it would help reduce violence in the South-East region.

Share