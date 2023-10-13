Nigeria, World Bank in talks for $1.5bn budget support

Nigeria and the World Bank are in talks for $ 1.5 billion of budget support, a senior staff of the World Bank revealed on Friday night.

This information was shared by Razia Khan, Chief Economist for Africa and the Middle East of the World Bank via her X handle.

The Bank in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is having its annual meeting in Marrakech, Morocco.

Read also: Nigeria not in debt distress, but must chase revenues:IMF

Wale Edun, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, and Yemi Cardoso, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, are both in Marrakech, attending the World Bank-IMF meeting.

More details to come shortly…….