Nigeria will be safer in my care as stingy, but prudent man — Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), has admitted that he is stingy, but prudent in the management of public funds.

Obi said this on Saturday at his political rally held in Akure Township Hall, the capital of Ondo States as a response to Bola Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who had earlier accused him of stinginess, saying the nation will be safer in his care as stingy, but prudent man if elected on February 25, 2023.

Obi, however, said this would enable him to be able to invest in education, health, economy and other sectors to develop the country.

He said they said “I am stingy but we are not out to steal the nation’s wealth but all we want to do is to use the nation’s money for our people and development of this country

“They said that I’m stingy, we want stingy people now, so that we can keep the money. We want to make sure we use your money to transform the country.

“This election that is coming now, don’t vote for anybody because of tribe but vote for someone that will move the country forward.

Read also: Why I won’t join Peter Obi’s campaign – Obasanjo

“This election is about character and people we can trust. Everybody knows the schools my running mate and I attended. You all know our age, our schools and everything about us.

“When I was the governor in Anambra, everybody knows what I did, all the works I did. When I left government, I left $150m, everybody knows this, they know where I live, you can go and verify.

He said the country will be more secured with the LP at the helms of affairs saying “the entire Nigeria is insecured, people are living in suffering and hunger. We want to secure and unite Nigeria. We want to move Nigeria from consumption to production.

“No more schools strikes. We will support small businesses. No Nigerians will leave his or her community because of insecurity. We guarantee you that insecurity will stop. We want to fight corruption. We will make sure that we have electricity”

He maintained that presidency is not a birthright of any of the ethnic groups in the country but said a credible, prudent and responsible leaders should be voted to power in 2023

“We don’t want anybody to say that it is my turn, we want to change Nigeria for better. Our children will be in school, we don’t want people to run out of Nigeria again. We want to structure Nigeria for development. We want to build a better Nigeria, so go out and support us.

“So go and pick your PVCs and vote for Labour Party and make sure that they count the vote. I’m the only Governor that left good money in office as far as the history of Anambra State is concerned.

“We will make sure that our security men work in a conducive environment and their families will be okay so that they can protect the citizens very well.”