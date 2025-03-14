…create Creative Industries Technical Working Group

Nigeria is looking to expand its creative exports and create new jobs through a trade partnership with the UK launched in London.

The initiative, called the Creative Industries Technical Working Group, is part of the UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP), and is expected to drive economic prosperity by opening up international opportunities for Nigerian creatives in film, music, fashion, architecture, advertising, and gaming.

“This initiative will drive stronger trade ties, foster deeper collaboration, and unlock the full potential of our creative industries,” said Florence Eshalomi, co-chair of the UK-NG creatives Technical Working Group. “We are opening doors to new opportunities that will create jobs and boost economic growth in the UK and Nigeria.”

Nigeria’s creative economy, already a global attraction and major contributor to Nigeria’s GDP through its film industry, Nollywood, Afrobeats music, and fashion, stands to become a major export driver.

Read also: Firm expresses determination to support Nigerian creative industry

According to Obi Asika, director general of the National Council for Arts and Culture and co-chair of the working group in Nigeria, sustainable infrastructure is needed to build this goal.

“To unlock the full potential of this sector, we need strategic investment and support, not just in talent but in the institutions that will sustain long-term growth.”

The partnership will also draw on the UK’s expertise in market distribution and institutional development. Prince Baba Agba, special assistant to President Tinubu on creativity promised the event would not be all talk but precede “concrete actions” and “yield tangible outcomes for creators, businesses, and industry stakeholders on both sides.”

A terms of reference and a joint work plan for 2025 have been agreed upon to lay the groundwork for Nigerian creatives to reach wider audiences and drive economic impact in an industry projected to be worth $100 billion by 2030.

Bethel Olujobi Bethel is a journalist reporting on migration, and Nigeria's diaspora relations for BusinessDay. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from the University of Jos, and is certified by Reuters and Google. Drawing from his experience working with other respected news providers, he presents a nuanced and informed perspective on the complexities of critical matters. He is based in Lagos, Nigeria and occasionally commutes to Abuja.

Share