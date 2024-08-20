Nigeria, U.S. military institute partner on medical research

The Nigerian government is strengthening collaboration with Water Reed Army Institute of Research in the United States in the area of medical research to benefit military personnel and civilians in Nigeria, Ibrahim Kana, permanent secretary, Ministry of Defence, said on Monday.

Kana disclosed this during a meeting with the leadership of the Walter Reed Army Institute at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

During the meeting, Kana praised the existing partnership between the Walter Reed Institute and the Ministry of Defence Health Implementation Programme, noting that it has significantly bolstered the relationship between the two nations and their respective military forces.

“Your facility has been of tremendous help, not only to the military but to the entire nation,” Kana remarked.

He further urged for expanded collaboration in research, particularly in disease prevention and treatment.

“We need to work on research for a vaccine to prevent malaria, which remains one of the leading causes of death among children under the age of five,” he emphasised.

He expressed confidence that enhanced cooperation with the U.S. could lead to significant progress in this area, adding that, “The ministry will be happy to launch such a research program”.

Nathan Okeji, director-general of the Ministry of Defence Health Implementation Programme, also lauded the support from the Walter Reed Army Institute, describing it as ‘excellent’ and instrumental in controlling the spread of HIV and tuberculosis in Nigeria.

Cornwell Lozano, who led the U.S. delegation, reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to deepening its partnership with Nigeria.

He expressed gratitude for the ministry’s support and highlighted the substantial achievements of the collaboration, particularly the establishment of the Defence Reference Laboratory (DRL) in Abuja.

The ongoing collaboration between the Ministry of Defence and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research was described as a critical element in addressing public health challenges in Nigeria, with both parties expressing optimism for future initiatives.