UniJos students seek government protection as alumni condems kidnapping of medical students

A cross section of students from the University of Jos (UniJos) have expressed their deep concern and frustration over the recent kidnapping of 20 medical students, including 12 from their institution.

Some of the students, who spoke on condition of anonymity, lamented the government’s inability to protect them, particularly in a situation where their colleagues were taken while traveling for a legitimate academic purpose.

The kidnapped students were on their way to Enugu for a Catholic medical students meeting when they were abducted along the Otukpo-Enugu road in Benue state.

The UniJos students on campus were visibly shaken by the incident and are demanding immediate action from the government to ensure the safe release of their colleagues.

“We are terrified and feel helpless. How can we trust the government to protect us when our colleagues were kidnapped in broad daylight?”

The students are also calling for the unconditional release of their colleagues and are urging the government to take concrete steps to address the rising insecurity in the country.

“It’s not just about our colleagues; it’s about all of us. We need to feel safe on our campuses and on the roads”; another student remarked.

The UniJos students also questioned the effectiveness of the security measures in place, particularly in areas known to be prone to kidnapping.

“We need more than just words from the government, We need action, and we need it now.”

BusinessDay gathered from a source that the students are planning to organise a peaceful protest to draw attention to their plight and to demand government action.

As the situation unfolds, the UniJos community remains on edge, hoping for the safe return of their colleagues and a renewed commitment to their safety and security.

Alumni demand swift rescue and prosecution of perpetrators

Meanwhile, the University of Jos Alumni Association, Plateau State Chapter, has strongly condemned the recent abduction of medical students from the University of Jos and Maiduguri by criminal elements in Benue state.

The alumni association described the incident as a “threat to the search for education and knowledge” and a “clear and present danger” to students.

In a statement signed by Gad Peter, the chairman of the association and made available to Journalists on Monday in Jos, the association called on the police and other security agencies to ensure a swift and safe rescue of the abducted students.

The statement also demanded the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the “dastardly act”.

The alumni association condemned the criminal act without mincing words and urged every citizen and community leader to expose criminal elements hiding and using their communities for criminal activities.

The association expressed concern for the safety of the abducted students and prayed for their safe return.

The incident has sparked outrage and concern among the university community, with many calling for increased security measures to protect students across the country.