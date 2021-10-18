Nigeria to upgrade industrial arbitration panel to commission

The Nigerian Government has said that it plans to upgrade the Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP) into a permanent commission.

Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment, who made this known weekend, while receiving federal arbitrators from the IAP who visited him, said the proposed commission would operate with its own bureaucracy.

The decision, he said, was to ensure more efficient and speedy resolution of industrial disputes between employers and employees,

The minister recalled that the IAP, which came into existence 40 years ago, gave birth to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN).

According to him, it was because of IAP that the Federal Government decided that there should be a gradation of the labour law to establish the National Industrial Court (NIC) of Nigeria.

“As of today, the hierarchy of industrial dispute resolution is that we should start here if the people decide to come here to report. We can put up a Tribunal. We can put up a Board of Inquiry if a strike has occurred. If we cannot resolve the dispute here, we then go up to the IAP. If they are not satisfied with the IAP, then they go up to the NICN.

“So, it is the same ladder stepwise formation for the normal disputes. If it is interpersonal, it is State High Court/ Federal High Court, the Court of Appeal, and the Supreme Court.

“More importantly, I want to inform you that in the labour law review, which the ILO asked us to do, the IAP is targeted as one of the places we will review, to make it a permanent commission,” he said.

The minister invited the arbitrators to join the ministry during the validation to make their inputs and contributions, saying “we may think that we have done everything, but you may point out one or two things not done.”

He assured them that the Federal Government would continue to support them in human resources and capacity building and in terms of material resources.

“I am aware that we are talking about your permanent site. We are also talking about making your current location more comfortable to work in. Plans are underway to install solar energy there.

“For your Lagos office, it is going to be repaired. For Umuahia, Taraba, Kano, and other places, we need to develop one or two things there. We are also planning to expand the courts. So, we need special intervention funds from Mr President to see whether we can do it.

“Budget constraints caused by dwindling resources have made it such that people operate on envelopes. So, the envelope system has not allowed things to develop,” he stated.

Speaking on behalf of the arbitrators, Rita Chris Garba who represented the chairman of IAP, Aniazoka Zokas, said the arbitrators rose after a four-day intensive workshop on arbitration anchored by the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators.

Garba thanked the minister for approving the capacity-building workshop and identifying with the programme.