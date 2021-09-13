Nigeria to launch ISO 20400 sustainable supply on Tuesday

Nigeria’s minister of industry, trade and investment, Otunba Niyi is to launch the ISO 20400 Sustainable Supply Chain and Procurement School, the first of its kind in Africa on Tuesday in Abuja.

The initiative is aimed at building the much-needed capacity on the supply chain and procurement challenges while developing strategic ways of mitigating them to reduce risk exposures for organisations.

It also intends to increase trade and investment and make sub-Saharan Africa a more favourable destination for foreign investment especially with the present economic uncertainties.

Eustace Onuegbu, head, Supply chain Sustainability School, Africa and International Network for Corporate Social Responsibility (IN-CSR) in a statement said provisions have been made for virtual participation in the launch via https://bit.ly/2Wlxd03.

Onuegbu disclosed that McCarthy One, chair of Supply Chain Sustainability School United Kingdom will be the keynote speaker at the event while director-general of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Farouk Salim will be participating as the guest speaker as well as other business leaders from across Africa.

“Recent studies reveal that most organisations still do not have a good understanding or oversight of their supply chain risk profiles. They do not understand that they are socially and at times legally liable, directly and indirectly for the malpractices of their vendors, suppliers and contractors, in the process of producing their goods, providing their services, constructing, or managing their facilities, etc.

“The pandemic has further highlighted the vulnerabilities that businesses and institutions face in their supply chain, despite claims to the contrary on companies’ websites and annual reports. It is in response to this knowledge/practice gap that we seek to launch the ISO 20400 Sustainable Supply Chain Procurement School in Africa”, he stated.