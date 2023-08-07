Airfares to Europe, US seen jumping on Niger Republic’s airspace closure

The recent closure of Niger Republic airspace is expected to increase the cost of flights from Nigeria to Europe, Asia and United States, stakeholders have said.

This would mean for troubles for Nigerians who pay more than N1m to travel to Europe, Asia and the United States as a result of the airlines’ trapped funds and high foreign exchange rates.

Already flights from various countries enroute Niger since Sunday evening have had to divert as the country shut down its airspace because of the “threat of intervention.”

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) demanded that Niger restores President Bazoum or risk military action has now expired.

The military junta has announced the closure of Niger Republic’ airspace, expectant of a West African bloc’s threat to carry out a military intervention in the country should ousted President Mohamed Bazoum not be released and reinstated.

As a result, there have been diversions, u-turns, cancellations. Air France have also had to divert flights to Abidjan, Lagos and other African countries.

Atedo Peterside, popular Nigerian entrepreneur, investment banker, and economist had taken to his tweeter handle to explain that the closure of Niger Republic airspace will increase the cost of flights from Nigeria to Europe.

“If Burkina Faso and/or Mali join Niger in declining overflight rights to Nigerian bound aircraft, then inbound and outbound flights from Nigeria to Europe will become very expensive,” Peterside said.

Ibrahim Mshelia, owner of West Link Airlines Nigeria and Mish Aviation Flying School, said that Europe to destinations in West African States from Lome eastwards covering Benin and destinations in entire Nigeria will have increased flight times based on the current Airways available.

According to Mshelia, particularly coming to Nigeria will be toughest if that airspace is closed.

“Airlines will fly to Ghana northwest border first and request direct Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) special approval routes if safe and not conflicting at the time or else they fly to Accra before turning 90 degrees left to use the A609 ( I can’t recall exact) to Lagos or any other Nigerian city after Polto,” Mshelia said.

He said no Eastern Airways routes that runs parallel to the southern Niger border leading to Abuja or Lagos, meaning there would be serious course diversions.

He said Nigerian passengers should expect more increase and this more flying hours and huge loss to operators.

“This is a typical example: when two elephants fight, the grass suffers. Nigerian Government should begin meeting carriers to discuss cushioning efforts to keep status quo or else we may soon see jump in ticket fares along affected routes. It’s all destinations to Europe for all Nigerian intended travellers no doubt. Shylocks carriers like British Airways will cash in and you can’t blame them,” Mshelia said.

Although Bankole Bernard, chairman of Airlines and Passengers’ Joint Committee (APJC) of the International Air Transport Association, said the close of Niger airspace will only cause operational hazard which will only eat into their profit.

Kingsley Nwokeoma, President, Association of Foreign Airlines and Representatives in Nigeria, (AFARN) told BusinessDay that with the closure of Niger’s flight space, connecting flights to Europe and US will be more expensive as flight options will be limited.

“We are already grappling with foreign exchange scarcity and trapped funds which have increased cost if fares. This will only be more trouble for us and I hope the issue will be resolved as soon as possible,” Nwokeoma said.

Seyi Adewale, an aviation analyst and chief executive officer of Mainstream Cargo Limited told BusinessDay that

there will certainly be an additional cost on the airlines especially relating to additional fuel need, arranging new flight authorization with other countries if necessary, impact on connecting flights, and reworking slot schedules.

“My thoughts are that this is ‘force majuere’ that will hopefully pass away soon,” he added.

He said the affected airlines need not pass this to an already overstretched and stressed out Nigerian Passengers that already suffer for huge airfares and currency exchange difficulties.

“I strongly believe that these airlines, especially those plying Europe / USA route already make huge margins although slightly or prior tamed by restrictive fund repatriations that is easing out,” Adewale said.