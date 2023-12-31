“Nigeria takes the bottom stage…” and other reactions as Nigeria ranked least lawful nation

Nigeria was in the spotlight recently as the country was ranked the Least Lawful Nation, with a GDP per capita of $2,002. This revelation has sparked many reactions from Nigerians, both within the country and across the global diaspora.

For many Nigerians, this news – accompanied by a stark statistic on GDP per capita – meant more to Nigerians than just an abstract headline. It served as a sharp reminder of long-standing fears, igniting thought-provoking conversation that aroused a range of feelings on social media.

Disappointment blended with despair, hopelessness mingled with hope as Nigerians explored the implications of this ranking, their different voices forming a forceful clamour demanding reform, resilience, and tireless pursuit of a more secure and equitable future.

Disregarding Judicial Authority

To comprehend the reasons behind Nigeria’s ranking, it is crucial to consider multiple factors. Issues such as corruption, political instability, and unequal access to justice resonate deeply. For some, the ranking confirms long-held frustrations and fuels anxieties about the future. Young entrepreneurs worry about navigating an unfair business environment, while parents fear for their children’s safety in communities plagued by crime.

As reported by BusinessDay in 2017, During the former President, the Buhari regime the Nigerian government disobeyed court orders releasing Dasuki, Kanu, and El-Zakzaky, despite their obligations to ECOWAS and the rule of law. This disregard for judicial authority harms the country’s international image, discourages foreign investment, and weakens its fight against terrorism.

“We are afraid that the current administration is turning the country into a jungle and destroying all the structures and institutions that go into making a democratic country viable. We recall how, during the electioneering campaigns and amid concerns that he was an unrepentant dictator, president Buhari was at pains to explain that this time around, he will govern according to the rule of law and there will be no draconian measures or abridgement of the rights of citizens.”

The consequences of the leaders all piled up making Nigeria currently ranked among the least lawful countries in the world.

Voices of criticism and demand for vhange

Nigerians have responded to the recent ranking of Nigeria as the least lawful nation with a $2,002 GDP per capita has triggered a range of emotions and opinions among Nigerians. Social media platforms, and public forums, have become avenues for citizens to express their views. Some may express disappointment, while others might see this as an opportunity for positive change.

According to Statisense, here are the 25 least lawful nations and their GDP per capita

On the “X” platform, @_weyimi pointed out, “Nigeria takes the bottom stage. Yet, one individual made a mockery of himself, thinking he was mocking someone he could never match up to.”

@tanna_uzoka expressed a common sentiment, stating, “How Africa is always on the worst indices top lists Wahala pro max.”

@Abi_odun shared a perspective on the correlation between justice and development, saying, “It’s basic knowledge..Increase in justice in a society is directly proportional to its development.”

@Iamdrdominic, drawing from personal experience, remarked, “Not surprised the Scandinavian countries are the top four. I lived in Norway for a few years & I can say it’s one of the best places to live on earth. Crime is almost non-existent.”

@oke_olabode emphasized the lack of adherence to the rule of law in Nigeria, noting, “If Nigeria practiced rule of law, a lot of you would be in prison by now.”

@Ad3sanya_ raised concerns about the integrity of electoral processes, stating, “Nothing like rule of law in Nigeria, not when INEC is acting like a political party.”

@greaterdavid highlighted the prevalence of African countries on the least lawful list, noting, “See the way African countries constitute the majority on the list. 14 out of 25! Meanwhile, on the list of the Most Lawful Nations, no African country made it. What the ….!”

These expressions share a sense of disappointment and frustration among Nigerians, while also highlighting a recognition of the need for change in the country’s legal and governance systems.

Economic Implications

The correlation between Nigeria’s low GDP per capita and its ranking as the least lawful nation raises questions about the economic impact of legal governance. Investors and international partners may reevaluate their engagement with Nigeria, considering the perceived risks associated with a weak rule of law. This, in turn, could affect foreign direct investment, economic growth, and the overall development trajectory of the country.

The Road Ahead

The path toward a more lawful Nigeria is not paved with quick fixes or finger-pointing. It demands a collective effort, a commitment to strengthening institutions, tackling systemic inequalities, and empowering citizens to participate in building a just and equitable society. Every voice raised, every act of integrity, and every demand for accountability is a step towards that brighter future.

Nigeria’s recent ranking as the least lawful nation with a $2,002 GDP per capita has prompted extensive discussions and reflections within the country. Moving forward, concerted efforts from both the government and the public will be essential to address the underlying issues and propel Nigeria towards a more lawful and prosperous future.