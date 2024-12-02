Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce elects Ije Jidenma as first female president

Ije Jidenma, an accomplished Management Consultant has been elected the first female President of Nigeria -South Africa Chamber of Commerce (NSCC) and Chairman of its Board.

A pioneer member of the Nigeria South Africa Chamber of Commerce, Jidenma has served as one of its Directors for some years before her election as the Chairman.

The NSCC is a foremost bilateral Chamber of Commerce established in 2000 to promote the bilateral ties between Nigeria and South Africa.

Others elected are Ajibola Olomola , a Partner & Head of Deal & Advisory , M&A , Tax of KPMG Professional Services has been re-elected as the Vice Chairman of the Chamber while Demola Sogunle, a Director and former CEO of Stanbic IBTC Bank, who recently retired from the Bank , has been replaced by Wole Adeniyi, the current Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC Bank.

Other directors of the Chamber are Tobechukwu Okigbo, the Chief Corporate Officer & Sustainability Officer of MTN Nigeria, and Ohis Ehimiaghe, the Regional Manager, North , West & Central Africa of South African Airways .

Zoe Omonkhogbe, the CFO, Private Equity Business and Group Head of Finance & Tax, African Capital Alliance, serves as the Treasurer and Iyke Ejimofor is the Executive Secretary.

The chamber provides a platform for businesses to network, share knowledge and explore opportunities for growth and development.

The new president is the immediate past president and chairman of the Council of the Chartered Institute of Directors, Nigeria (CIoD).

She holds a PhD in Psychology with specialisation in Psychometrics from the University of Lagos. She is the Founder and Chief Executive of Leading Edge Consulting , a foremost Human Resources & Organisational Development firm as well as a Partner in Kestria Global , an alliance of leading Executive Search firms, ranked as the largest and fastest growing executive search alliance in the world with footprints in 90 cities across six continents.

Jidenma has consulted for diverse sectors of the economy .She is committed to building a merit-based and equitable society and has led several psychometric projects that buttress that.

An experienced and versatile Board player, Jidenma has served on different local and international Boards. These include as an Independent Non-Executive Director of First Bank of Nigeria Limited and as a Non-Executive Director of First Pension Custodian Nigeria Limited.

She also served as a Director of the African Corporate Governance Network, ACGN, a network of Institute of Directors and Governance Institutes in Africa.

