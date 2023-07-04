Nigeria seeks more University scholarships from China

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, on Monday, urged the Chinese government to expand its scholarship program, so that more Nigerians can benefit.

The SGF who stated this when he received the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, in his office on Monday, used the opportunity to appeal for more scholarship to enable more Nigerians study in China.

“We appreciate the fact that you have given scholarship to our students studying in various universities in the Peoples Republic of China and some have graduated.

Akume also expressed his appreciation to the Chinese Government for granting young Nigerians scholarship to study in their country.

“We want to appeal that you step up the issue of scholarship and give us more. You won’t regret it, before you know it, you find many Nigerians speaking your language. We look forward to the time we will also establish faculties in Nigerian universities where Chinese language would be taught to students,” he said.

The SGF had assured the Government of the People’s Republic of China, of the Federal Government’s commitment to sustain bilateral relations to boost development.

He said that Nigeria has been enjoying strong bilateral relations with China in areas of infrastructure, trade, agriculture among others. He therefore solicited their support to invest more in the country to enable the present administration accomplish its Renewed Hope Agenda.