FUNAAB emerges 2nd best university in Nigeria, 26th in Africa

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) has emerged second best university in Nigeria and 26th in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to a recently released University Ranking issued by the Times Higher Education.

A press statement made available to BusinessDay by Sunkanmi Olajide, Principal Public Relations Officer of the University, indicates that the 35-year old, second generation University, “emerges 2nd position out of Nigeria’s 258 Universities and 26th best in Sub-Saharan Africa in the recently-released 2023 inaugural Times Higher Education’s (THE), Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings.”

The statement adds that the ranking highlights the strongest Universities in Sub-Saharan Africa across a comprehensive range of performance indicators covering five pillars, including, Access and fairness, Africa impact, Teaching skills, Student engagement and Resources and finance.

“THE’s Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings were officially announced on Monday, June 26, 2023 at the organisation’s first forum which took place in partnership with Ashesi University, Ghana.

“The Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings, produced in partnership with Mastercard Foundation, ranks 88 Universities from 17 countries in the region”, the statement indicates.

Meanwhile, Olusola Babatunde, Professor of Plant Breeding and Vice-Chancellor, has congratulated all members of the University Community for the great feat, expressing the hope that it will serve as catalyst for more dedication to duty.