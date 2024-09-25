Nigeria seeks Finland’s support for UN permanent seat

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday solicited the support of Finland in its pursuit of a permanent seat at the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

A statement issued by spokesperson of Vice-President, Stanley Nkwocha, said Shettima made the appeal during a meeting with President of the Republic of Finland, Alexander Stubb.

The meeting held on the sidelines of the ongoing 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria has indicated interest in the UN’s Security Council seat following calls for reforms and expansion of the Council by some UN member countries.

Shettima stated that Nigeria remained a super force in Africa and would do all within its reach to close cultural links and ties in the effort to reunite the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Vice-President emphasised that Nigeria would leave no stone unturned in the quest to stabilise Africa.

Shettima said the support became necessary given Finland’s role as European and NATO member and considering the role Nigeria played in entrenching democratic values and peaceful cohesion.

“Nigeria has 25 years of uninterrupted democracy. And in President Bola Tinubu is a president with huge democratic credentials and commitment.

“Having him in the saddle, Africa and the larger world would be safe, futuristic, acceptable and more peaceful,” Shettima said.

Responding, Stubb expressed total support for the expansion and reconstruction of the UN Security Council.

He noted that the dictates and dynamics of the modern world demanded such change.

He expressed Finland’s continued desire to partner with Nigeria as well as opening new frontiers of development between both countries.

Similarly, Shettima during a meeting with the African Union Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, stressed the need for consolidation of democracy as well as peaceful collaborations.

The Vice-President indicated Nigeria’s interest in hosting the African Central Bank, maintaining that Africa had come of age to host one.

On his part, the AU chairperson thanked Nigeria for its role in stabilising Africa, adding that the AU would continue to ensure that African stability and peace remained a priority for the body.