Nigeria secures WMO commitment for enhanced climate, meteorological support at COP 29

Nigeria has gained the support of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) to strengthen its climate and meteorological capacity.

The commitment was announced by Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, during the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Keyamo, who revealed the development via his official X account, highlighted his meeting with K.O. Barrett., WMO Deputy Secretary General, The discussions led to the WMO pledging to provide Nigeria with technical assistance as one of its Peer Advisors.

“Yesterday, at the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference holding in Baku, Azerbaijan, (otherwise known as COP 29), I participated in a number of sessions/meetings/activities, I had a fruitful session with the Deputy Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organisation, Ms. K.O. Barrett, and her team where we secured a commitment from the world body for more technical assistance to Nigeria as one of its Peer Advisors,” Keyamo stated.

The partnership aims to bolster Nigeria’s ability to address climate challenges by improving meteorological services and leveraging advanced technical expertise. As a Peer Advisor, Nigeria will gain access to specialized training for meteorologists, cutting-edge tools, and enhanced capabilities to predict and mitigate climate-related risks.

The WMO, a specialized United Nations agency, has been at the forefront of fostering international collaboration in meteorology, climatology, and hydrology since its establishment in 1950.

Through its Peer Advisor initiative, the organization promotes knowledge-sharing and resource exchange among member states, supporting global efforts to combat climate-related challenges.

Nigeria’s designation as a Peer Advisor marks a milestone in its global climate leadership as the expanded technical support will enable the country to strengthen its climate resilience, enhance aviation safety through improved weather forecasting, and better protect communities from the adverse effects of extreme weather events.

