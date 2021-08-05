Nigeria records sharp increase in COVID-19 cases with 747 new infections

Nigeria has recorded a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases with 747 new infections.

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 747 cases of COVID-19, a sharp increase from the 505 cases recorded a day earlier.

This new figure is also the highest daily record since Nigeria detected the delta variant in July as it overtakes the 535 cases recorded on 29th July.

It is worthy to note that Nigeria has entered the third wave of infections as announced by health authorities. The highly transmissible delta variant is a factor responsible for the third wave of the pandemic in the country.

According to the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos recorded more than half of the cases with 488 new infections.

Lagos is followed by Akwa-Ibom state with 121 cases. It is also worthy to note that of the 32 cases of delta variants confirmed in the country so far, Akwa-Ibom has 19 cases.

Health authorities have since declared the state a hot spot following the number of confirmed delta variants.

Further breakdown of Wednesday’s update shows that Oyo state has 29 cases, Rivers-25, Ogun-15, FCT, and Kaduna recorded 13 cases each, Kwara-11 Ekiti and Osun recorded 10 cases each, Edo-6 Abia-3 Anambra-2, and Plateau-1.

These new infections take the total number of cases in the country to

176,011. Nigeria also recorded 4 new deaths, taking the total number of deaths to 2,167.

A total of 165,208 patients have also been discharged. The NCDC noted that Wednesday’s update includes discharges and deaths from Lagos State recorded on 2nd August 2021.