Nigeria has recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19, the country’s biggest surge in a day, as total reported cases rise to 65 with just a death compared to three recoveries.

This is the latest data as at 8:35pm Thursday.

NCDC said two cases were in FCT and 12 in Lagos.

“Of the 14, 6 were detected in a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria and 1 is a close contact of a confirmed case,” NCDC tweeted late evening.