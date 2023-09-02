Nigeria recalls, Isola, UK High Commissioner

The Federal Government of Nigeria has recalled Sarafu Tunji Isola, the Ambassador of Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

This was communicated through a letter written by Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, urging Isola to “commence the process of winding down your affairs, and take formal leave of your host government within sixty days and to return to Nigeria by 31st October, 2023 at the latest.”

The president thanked him for the services he has rendered in his capacity as Nigeria’s ambassador and principal representative in the UK.

The reason for his disengagement was not stated in the letter.

Isola was appointed high commissioner to the UK by former President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2021.

He was the minister for mines and steel development under the late former President Musa Yar’Adua.