Niger orders police to expel French ambassador

The Niger junta has ordered the police to evict the French ambassador.

The junta gave the ambassador 48 hours to leave, saying he had refused to meet the new rulers and that France had acted against Niger’s interests.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that France will not change its position in condemning the coup and offering support to Niger’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.

The junta has said it will return Niger to constitutional rule within three years, but ECOWAS has rejected this timeline.

Read also Niger ultimatum:French ambassador gets 48 hours to leave country

The regional bloc has deployed a “standby” force and ordered Niger to transition back to civilian rule.

The force has not yet entered the country, but ECOWAS said it will not wait forever.

The junta has appointed a new government, but it remains to be seen whether it will be able to restore stability to the country.

The expulsion of the French ambassador is a further sign of the growing tensions between the junta and France.

How this will play out in the coming months remains to be seen.