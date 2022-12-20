Nigeria producing engineers without practical skills – EATECH CEO

Emmanuel Okon, managing director, of Engineering Automation Technology (EATECH) Limited, has lamented the gap between engineers produced by Nigerian academic institutions and what is required for field jobs.

Okon spoke in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, after being conferred an honorary fellow of the NIMechE for his contribution to the engineering profession in the country. He tasked stakeholders in the industry to find ways of closing the gap.

He, however, commended the Nigerian Institute of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) for training young engineering graduates and helping them to secure job opportunities.

“There is a major gap between the engineers that are produced from schools and engineers that are required for field jobs and identifying that gap has been a yearning. So, when I learned of your commitment, I was motivated.

“I am also inspired by the major projects that NiMechE as an institution has put in place and I want to appeal to the board to follow through to the end and if possible, extend to the oil and gas industry so that major gaps can be closed out. The engineering and construction department will work hand in hand with the institution to provide the required training once that has been put in place,” Okon said.

Olufunilade Akingbohun, the national chairman of NIMechE who presented the award, extolled Okon’s corporate leadership and foresight in pioneering an indigenous firm that is making great exploits and generating jobs for youths in the country.

She, therefore, urged that the award should serve as a motivation to do more for society and to remain a selfless example for others to emulate.