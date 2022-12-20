Benin monarch urges DisCos to resolve power crisis

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has tasked electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in Nigeria to strengthen their Research and Development (R&D) capacity so as to proffer a lasting solution to the problems confronting the power sector.

The Benin monarch gave the charge when he played host to Henry Ajagbawa, managing director/chief executive officer of BEDC who led the company’s management team on a courtesy call on the Oba in Benin City.

Oba Ewuare II equally lamented the impact of the free fall of the naira to the dollar and the rising cost of diesel and its impact on businesses and manufacturers across the country.

“We appeal to you to do your homework. If you have a research and development department, then engage them to do more research to find out what the problem is and find a solution.

“You have an association of DisCos in Nigeria, get them together and have conferences. Have a retreat and find out what to do to improve the power distribution problems because it is enormous.

“It is the same story over and over again. It seems not to be going away. Please do your best. If you identify anything that we can do, please, do not hesitate to let us know.

“With the rate the naira is dropping, it is not easy for the wealthy Nigerians, let alone the ordinary man in the street. This kind of economic hardship can drive some ordinary people to the extreme.

“Some can no longer cope with the pressure of no power supply in the country. They cannot even set up businesses or industries that rely on diesel which is very expensive and, sometimes, you may not even get,” the Oba said.

Addressing the Benin monarch, Ajagbawa, said due to enormous challenges facing the power sector, the Federal Government took steps to reposition some of the distribution companies, including BEDC through robust engagement with government at all levels, and other stakeholders for improved performance.

“Suffice to say that it is not news that we have electricity challenges in Nigeria. But we believe that with the collaboration of the government and our communities, we should be able to go further. It is a huge challenge ahead,” Ajagbawa said.