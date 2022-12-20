2023: You must remain apolitical, NYSC warns corps members

Christy Uba, the acting director-general of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has warned corps members against violating electoral laws, stressing that they must remain apolitical during the 2023 general election.

Uba gave the warning while addressing corps members and camp officials during her visit to the NYSC Anambra State Orientation Camp, in Mbaukwu/Umuawulu.

“Your participation in the 2023 election is an ad-hoc assignment, you must be neutral and apolitical, and don’t violate any of the electoral laws. You are seriously advised to adhere to these instructions.

“Be good ambassadors of your institutions, families and NYSC. You are now part of history as millions of youths have passed through the scheme, and today they are leaders. You must be security conscious at all times. You are expected to be of good conduct and avoid cutting corners”, Uba said.

The acting DG also assured that as preparations for the 2023 general election and National Population/Housing Census draw near, NYSC is ready to ensure that both assignments record huge success.

Read also: NYSC to set up mega skill acquisition centre in South East

She added that the scheme would continue to support the policies of the Federal Government. She said the NYSC has continued to unite the country through its deployment process, participation in national assignments and corps members’ community development projects. Uba admonished the corps members to shun cultism, cybercrimes, drug addiction and other social vices that are inimical to their future.

She urged them to imbibe patience, discipline and diligence which are prerequisites for a successful life.

Uba advised the corps members to leverage NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, adding that, “you are expected to participate in the post-camp training, and ensure you acquire a skill that will enable you become employers of labour at the end of your service year”.

She admonished the corps members to impact positively in their host communities which would serve as good memories after they exit service.

Uba also implored the corps members to justify the investment of the government and their parents in them.

Also speaking, Blessing Iruma, the Anambra State coordinator of the NYSC, said the visit of the acting DG which coincided with the camp cultural carnival, was an attestation to her (Uba) passion for corps members.

She added that the celebration of the camp cultural festival was to showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.