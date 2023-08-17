Nigeria-Niger border states secure foodstuffs to tackle refugees pressures

Seven states bordering Niger on Thursday secured the federal government’s palliatives to address pressures from the influx of refugees from the Niger Republic.

Governor Babagana Zulum, who disclosed this on Thursday while briefing State House Journalists after the National Economic Council ( NEC) meeting, said the states were already experiencing an influx of refugees.

The refugees are said to be flooding the Nigeria States bordering the Niger Republic due to the sanctions imposed on the Niger Republic by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) following the July 26 Military Coup that overthrew President Mohammed Bazoum.

The states located primarily in the North Western part of Nigeria include Sokoto, Kebbi, Yobe Zamfara, Niger, Jigawa and Katsina; BusinessDay gathered are already experiencing an influx of refugees due to the ECOWAS sanctions.

Recall that the Governors of the states having boundaries with the Niger Republic had, at a recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu, kicked against the imposition of the sanctions, especially the option of use of force to restore democracy in the Niger Republic.

Zulum also announced that the federal government has approved about N5 billion grant to each of the federation states to procure grains for distribution to mitigate the effects of petroleum subsidy removal.

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, while speaking on the outcome of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, said the measures to bring temporary solutions to the high cost of living caused by the subsidy removal as the government continued to work with more enduring programmes.

He said the states are to purchase 100,000 bags of rice and beans,

Zulum revealed that each state is to receive five trucks of rice.