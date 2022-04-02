‘Nigeria needs president who’s not product of zoning’

Second republic senator, Iyorwuese Hagher has said that Nigeria at this moment does not need a president who is a product of zoning nor can it afford to gamble in the selection of its leader in the 2023 general election.

Hagher, who is also a former Nigerian ambassador to Mexico, stated this at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Calabar, Cross River State, when members of the Saraki Campaign and Advocacy Group visited the state ahead of the party’s primary elections.

According to the former lawmaker, the biggest failure of Nigeria is that we have failed to provide good leadership, to harness the resources of this country for the overall betterment of the entire country.

“This is the only country that has wasted trillions of naira by successive administrations, that money was supposed to link all the major towns in the country; through rail system, bus systems, complete road system, 24-hour uninterrupted power supply, but instead, the money has been wasted he lamented”

“Despite this, the last seven years since independence have seen the worst form of insecurity. So the time has come for us to do something different; the type of leaders we have now, especially in the APC, if we allow four more years of APC, we will be picking Nigeria in pieces”

“Today, we have less than three million Nigerians consuming 90 percent of Nigeria’s revenue. This includes the president, governors, entire civil service, national assembly, local government chairmen, and their special assistants. They are not up to three million, but they consume 90 percent of Nigeria’s revenue. This means we have bad leaders who are bad managers. We cannot have a country like this,” he lamented.

“We are here to sensitise and inform the PDP delegates in Cross River, to elect the flag bearer of the party in the next presidential election. We have come here because Saraki is a very humble man, he doesn’t want to go ahead and declare without informing the delegates, about his intention to run for President.

Responding, the state PDP chairman, Venatius Ikem said, “I have the highest respect for his capacity, and I believe it is ultimately God that gives power, we will do our bit; as chairman, I have to manage all the contending aspirations that come to us both at federal and state levels.