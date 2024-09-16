Nigeria needs local solution to its identity mgt hurdles — Akinkugbe

Kofo Akinkugbe, CEO of SecureID

Kofo Akinkugbe, founder/group CEO of SecureID, has emphasised the importance of local solutions to Nigeria’s identity management hurdles.

Akinkugbe, who stated this while receiving Abisoye Coker-Odusote, the director-general of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) during a recent visit to the SecureID manufacturing facility in Lagos, described identity management as an essential social infrastructure worldwide.

The visit highlighted SecureID’s pivotal role in Nigeria’s identity management landscape and underscored the importance of locally developed solutions in advancing the country’s growing digital economy.

“As a key player in the identity solutions ecosystem, SecureID is committed to addressing Nigeria’s unique identity management challenges by providing secure, home-grown solutions that are critical to the nation’s economic and technological advancement.

“We firmly believe that home-grown solutions are the most effective ways to overcome the unique challenges we face.”

She also reiterated that through strategic Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), the government and the private sector can unlock new opportunities for growth and success in this crucial industry.

On her part, Coker-Odusote, DG, NIMC, highlighted the numerous benefits that robust identity management systems bring to the economy. She also listed key accomplishments of the NIMC, including enhanced security, increased financial inclusion, improved efficiency in public service and healthcare delivery. She stressed the role of PPPs in accelerating the realisation of these benefits.

The director-general lauded SecureID, stating that “SecureID’s advanced production technology, alongside its commitment to compliance and quality assurance, is commendable. Their dedication to international standards not only strengthens Nigeria’s position in the global market but also underscores our collective mission of driving secure, reliable identity management solutions.”