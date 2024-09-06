SecureID hosts AfriGO, showcases smart card manufacturing plant

Ebehijie Momoh

SecureID, Africa’s smart card manufacturing company, guided the leadership of AfriGO to a working visit at its manufacturing facility in Lagos.

This visit highlighted SecureID’s commitment to advancing Nigeria’s position as a leader in the smart card industry.

For nearly two decades, SecureID has stood as a beacon of manufacturing excellence in Nigeria and beyond, serving over 21 African countries with top-tier smart card solutions.

As Nigeria’s first certified smart card manufacturing plant, SecureID exemplifies the success that is attainable through supportive government policies and a focus on innovation.

The company’s best-in-class production capabilities reflect Nigeria’s potential to lead in high-tech industries. SecureID can manufacture 200m cards and a combined personalisation capacity of 160m cards annually for smart cards.

SecureID has championed innovations in the industry, among which is being the first to manufacture eco-friendly smart cards from sustainable materials.

During the visit, the AfriGO leadership was granted a tour of SecureID’s state-of-the-art facilities, where they observed first-hand the company’s production processes and its capacity to deliver smartcard solutions that are critical for Nigeria’s financial and digital ecosystems.

AfriGO, as the national domestic card scheme, initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), plays a vital role in enhancing the efficiency and security of domestic transactions.

“SecureID is more than just a manufacturing plant; it is a symbol of what Nigeria can achieve with the right combination of government support, private sector innovation, and a commitment to excellence.

“AfriGO is proud to partner with SecureID in driving financial inclusion for last-mile users”, said Ebehijie Momoh, managing director/CEO, AfriGO.

Ebehijie said as AfriGO continue to enhance the domestic card payment landscape, SecureID stands ready to support this vision with its world-class production capacity, ensuring that Nigeria remains at the forefront of smart card technology in Africa.

“We are honoured to have the AfriGO leadership at our Lagos facility. More than ever, SecureID remains committed to Nigeria’s economic advancement by providing high-quality, secure smart card solutions, digital and innovations solutions to drive social and economic participation where needed”, said Bami Akinlade, group executive, technology, new business development and compliance, SecureID.