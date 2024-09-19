Nigeria needs innovation to drive thriving agric sector – Minister

Abubakar Kyari, minister of agriculture food and security

For Nigeria to thrive in agriculture, innovation must take the lead, Abubakar Kyari, Nigeria’s minister of Agriculture and Food Security, has said.

Kyari also emphasised the collaborative efforts of the private sector and international organisations as vital to achieving sustainable agricultural growth in the country.

The minister spoke at Business of Agriculture Masterclass 4.0, focusing on “Planting the seed of innovation: Opening pathways to agricultural transformation”, hosted by BusinessDay Media Foundation on Tuesday, September 17.

This virtual event convened key stakeholders from the agricultural sector, including policymakers, industry leaders, and aspiring agripreneurs, all committed to revolutionising Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.

Kyari in his keynote address underscored the urgency of transitioning from traditional farming methods to innovative practices. “For Nigeria to thrive in agriculture, innovation must take the lead”, he said.

The masterclass, organised under the auspices of the Private Sector Advisory Group (PSAG) Cluster 5, featured other speakers, including Mories Atoki, co-chair of the UN PSAG Cluster 5, and Oludare Odusanya, general manager of the BATN Foundation. They shared insights on key areas such as agro-processing, agri-finance, and climate-smart practices—paving the way for a future where Nigerian farmers can leverage technology and innovation.

Atoki emphasised the need for a data-driven approach to optimise agricultural value chains. “Innovation is the seed from which transformative changes occur. By harnessing our local resources, we can create scalable farming practices that truly benefit our communities,” she remarked.

The masterclass also spotlighted the importance of infrastructure in agricultural transformation. Kyari announced significant investments aimed at enhancing road access, irrigation systems, and market connectivity, which are essential for reducing post-harvest losses and boosting profitability for farmers.

Odusanya highlighted the long-standing commitment of the BATN Foundation to empower smallholder farmers, stating, “For the past 20 years, we have championed innovative agricultural initiatives, contributing not only to poverty reduction but also to the achievement of multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

With the growing recognition of climate change’s impact on agriculture, the event also addressed the integration of climate-smart practices into farming methods. The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is developing essential strategies to help farmers adapt to extreme weather and ensure food security.

As the masterclass continued over the next two days, participants were equipped with actionable strategies and insights to navigate the complexities of agribusiness, ultimately aiming to cultivate a robust agricultural sector that supports economic growth and food security in Nigeria.

Together, the seeds planted at this event promise a bountiful harvest for Nigeria’s agricultural future, where innovation and collaboration will thrive.