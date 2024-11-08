Nigeria needs $10 billion annually to achieve SDGs 2030

The United Nations (UN) has said that Nigeria requires an annual investment of $10 billion to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Amina Mohammed, the deputy secretary-general of the UN, stated this at the 20th anniversary celebration of the MTN Nigeria Foundation (MNF) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mohammed stated that achieving the SDGs by 2030 requires significant resources, and this goal cannot be accomplished by the government alone.

According to her, “Achieving our global goals will require resources far beyond the reach of governments alone. It will require us to mobilise support from all sectors, with the private sector engagement at the heart of our mission in Nigeria.

“Achieving the SDGs will require an annual investment of $10 billion, a challenge that no government can tackle alone. Closing this gap demands strong partnerships, with contributions from the private sector, foundations like the MTN Foundation, and international partners. Additionally, it requires building a foundation of trust by addressing corruption, curbing illicit financial flows, and creating an environment where investments benefit all.

“The United Nations stands ready to accompany the MTN foundation and other private sector partners on this journey, amplify our collective impact together, we can accelerate action on the SDGs, foster innovation and address systemic barriers to development.

“Through these partnerships, we can expand green and digital transitions in a way that leaves no one behind, ensuring that progress reaches all communities.

Ernest Ndukwe, chairman of MTN Nigeria, stated that over the past two decades, the company has remained committed to transforming lives, empowering communities, and investing in Nigeria’s future.

He said, “At MTN Nigeria, we take great pride in our commitment to concrete social investment that is long-term and of high impact.

“Also, we, allocate one percent of our profit after tax to the foundation to make it possible for these 50 major projects across education, healthcare and economy.”

Also speaking, Dennis Okoro, acting chairman, of MTN Nigeria Foundation, said “As we celebrate two decades of the foundation’s remarkable contributions to Nigerian social economic development through empowering communities, driving social impact, improving access to education, healthcare, skills, funding community infrastructure we hope to impact more.

“Since its inception, the foundation has invested over N30 billion in more than 50 unique projects and initiatives positively impacting approximately 31.3 million Nigerians in 3,323 communities nationwide.

“We recognise the critical role that private capital plays in driving economic growth, fostering innovation and ultimately uplifting communities over the past 20 years, the MTN Foundation has been steadfastly committed to bridging gaps and creating opportunities across our nation.

On her part, Odunayo Sanya, the executive director, of MTN Nigeria Foundation, appreciated MTN Nigeria and their customers for providing the funds.

“We are grateful to MTN Nigeria, grateful to our customers, because they keep us here, because it is based on the patronage of our customers, that MTN can give the foundation anything to work with.

She said that the foundation has repositioned for the future, stating, “We have redefined ourselves for the next 20 years, building an MTN Foundation that is future-ready, one that will do even more within our communities and contribute to the development of our nation, Nigeria.”

